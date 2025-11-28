Coach Dan Quinn said Friday that Daniels (left elbow) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Broncos, Zach Selby of the Commanders' official site reports.

Daniels returned to the practice field this week for the first time since dislocating his left elbow Week 9 versus the Seahawks, but his limited listings Wednesday and Thursday weren't enough to put him in a position to suit up. Quinn added that Daniels has made "great progress" in his recovery, but the second-year signal-caller hasn't been cleared for contact yet, per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. As a result, Marcus Mariota again will be under center for the Commanders this weekend, while Daniels' next chance for game action is Sunday, Dec. 7 at Minnesota.