The Commanders plan to re-evaluate Daniels (elbow) after their Week 12 before deciding on his availability for the remainder of the season, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Washington elected not to place Daniels on injured reserve after he received positive news from medical evaluations earlier this week, when he was told he wouldn't need surgery to address the dislocation to his non-throwing elbow that he sustained in this past Sunday's loss to the Seahawks. However, Daniels was still ruled out for this Sunday's game against the Lions and will also remain out for the Commanders' Week 11 matchup with the Dolphins in Madrid, giving Marcus Mariota at least a two-game run as the team's starting quarterback. Pelissero notes that even if Daniels' left elbow heals up well over the next few weeks, the Commanders' positioning in the NFC standings could be a major factor in whether the second-year quarterback is cleared to play at any point in the final quarter of the season. Entering Week 10, the Commanders sit at 3-6 on the season, and losses to the Lions and/or Dolphins over the next two games could effectively remove the team from playoff contention.