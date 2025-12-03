Daniels (left elbow) practiced in a limited capacity Wednesday.

Sidelined since he dislocated his left elbow during a Week 9 loss to the Seahawks, Daniels hasn't been cleared for contact, as coach Dan Quinn on Wednesday corroborated Ian Rapoport of NFL Network's report from Sunday. Quinn added that Daniels will "get a lot of reps in practice" this week, but the Commanders are "going to take it all the way through Friday" to determine his odds to return to action Sunday at Minnesota, according to Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post. Daniels thus seems in play to suit up Week 14, but if he doesn't gain the aforementioned clearance, Marcus Mariota will continue to lead Washington's offense for at least one more game.