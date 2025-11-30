Commanders' Jayden Daniels: Week 14 status TBD
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Daniels (left elbow), who is out for Sunday night's game against the Broncos after being limited at practice this week, has yet to be cleared for contact, but has a "chance" to play next weekend against the Vikings, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Per Adam Schefter of ESPN, while it remains unclear if Daniels -- who dislocated his non-throwing elbow in Week 9 -- will be available to face Minnesota, the QB has said that, if he's healthy, he would like to play. For now, Marcus Mariota will continue to handle the Commanders' starting signal-caller duties.
