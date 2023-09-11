Slye converted on both of his two field-goal attempts and both of his two extra-point tries in Sunday's 20-16 win over Arizona.
Slye did everything Washington asked of him in Week 1 and got off to a perfect start to the 2023 season after winning the starting job in August. In Week 2, the Commanders will travel to the mile-high city to take on Denver, a good kicking environment historically. The bad news for Slye is that the Commanders will be coming in as underdogs to face a defense that allowed just 17 points in Week 1.
More News
-
Commanders' Joey Slye: Likely starter for Washington•
-
Commanders' Joey Slye: Misses three kicks•
-
Commanders' Joey Slye: Makes only field goal in Week 17•
-
Commanders' Joey Slye: Quiet outing in loss•
-
Commanders' Joey Slye: Chances limited, unfavorable Sunday•
-
Commanders' Joey Slye: Misses from over 50•