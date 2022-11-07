Slye made his only field-goal attempt and both extra-point tries during Sunday's 20-17 loss to the Vikings.
Slye now has back-to-back weeks without a missed kick following Sunday's loss to Minnesota, where he converted from 44 yards out at the end of the second quarter. Through Washington's first nine games, the 26-year-old is 9-for-11 on field-goal attempts and 12-for-13 on extra point tries, and he'll look to keep his confidence afloat in the Week 10 matchup in Philadelphia.
