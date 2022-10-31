Slye connected on his only field-goal attempt and both of his two point-after tries during Washington's 17-16 win at Indianapolis on Sunday.

Slye chipped in a 28-yarder to bring the Commanders within one score with six minutes remaining to play and knocked a game-winning point-after attempt through with 22 seconds left. The 26-year-old kicker hasn't seen a ton of opportunities this season as the Washington offense has struggled, but he's been solid in his limited opportunities with an 8-for-10 field-goal conversion rate through eight games in 2022. Unless the Commanders start scoring more consistently though, Slye still likely won't be a great fantasy option.