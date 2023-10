Slye made his only field-goal attempt and all of his three extra-point tries in Sunday's 24-16 win at Atlanta.

Slye's toughest task of the day was a 37-yard field goal after the first drive of the game, and he drove it dead-center between the uprights. He has struggled somewhat on longer kicks through six games this season, but that might not matter much when Washington travels to take on a weak Giants defense in Week 7.