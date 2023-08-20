Slye is the only kicker on the Commanders' roster after the team released Michael Badgley on Sunday.

Slye appeared in all 17 games for Washington last season after he originally joined the team in November of 2021. The Commanders' starting kicker job appeared to be up for grabs this preseason after the Commanders signed Badgley in May, though it looks like Slye did enough to retain this role instead. The 27-year-old converted 37 of his 42 field-goal attempts and went 33-for-38 on PATs over 23 regular-season contests with Washington, and he's entering the final season of a two-year contract.