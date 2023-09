Slye made his lone kick, a 51-yard field-goal try, in Sunday's 37-3 loss to the Bills.

Slye missed from 49 and 59 yards in Week 2, but he bounced back in Week 3 when called upon to score the team's only points. The field goal came with only 50 seconds left in the game, which at least helped Washington avoid getting shut out. His next opportunities will come in Week 4 against the Eagles.