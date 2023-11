Syle made both of his field-goal attempts in the Commanders' 29-26 loss to the Seahawks on Sunday, but he was only able to connect on 2-of-3 extra-point tries.

Slye's PAT miss hit the left upright after the team scored on its opening drive. He was perfect from there, hitting a 49-yard and a 47-yard field goal in the second and third quarters, respectively. He'll take the field again in Week 11 against the Giants.