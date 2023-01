Slye missed two of four field-goal attempts and one of three extra-point tries in Sunday's 26-6 win over the Cowboys.

Slye converted field goals from 29 and 22 yards, but only after he missed from 31 and 52 yards, not to mention a failed PAT. In 17 games this season, Slye made just 25 of 30 field goals and 24 of 28 extra points, limiting himself to 99 total points, which ranked outside the top 25 in scoring for kickers. The 26-year-old remains under contact with Washington for next season.