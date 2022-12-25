Slye made both of his extra-point tries during Saturday's 37-20 loss against the 49ers.

Slye didn't garner a field-goal attempt for the first time since Week 3 and was held to just two PATs, as Washington opted to go for two after its final touchdown in the fourth quarter. Coming into the contest, Slye had made 22 of 25 field goals and 16 of 18 extra-point tries over his past 11 appearances, so his lack of opportunities Saturday can likely be chalked up to a tough matchup against the surging 49ers. The veteran kicker will look to get back on track against the Browns in Week 17.