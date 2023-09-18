Slye connected on all three of his extra-point tries, but he missed two of his four field-goal attempts in a 35-33 win over the Broncos on Sunday.

Syle missed wide right on his first FGA from 49 yards out on the team's opening drive. However, the 27-year-old recovered to connect from 44 and then from 49 yards to close out the first half. His last attempt and second miss came from 59 yards halfway through the third quarter with the game tied at 21. His next opportunities will come Week 3 against the Bills.