Williams (knee) is officially active for Sunday's game against the Texans.
Williams missed four of the past five games with a knee issue but is good to go for Sunday's contest. The 28-year-old has only six carries for 54 yards in six games this year and is unlikely to see much offensive action in Houston with Brian Robinson and Antonio Gibson entering the game in good health.
