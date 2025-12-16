Commanders head coach Dan Quinn said Tuesday that he doesn't anticipate McCaffrey (collarbone) returning from injured reserve this season, Tom Schad of The Washington Post reports.

With the 4-10 Commanders having been eliminated from playoff contention, Quinn suggested that the team won't look to bring McCaffrey or any other players back from IR with little at stake over the final three weeks of the season. Before suffering a fractured collarbone Nov. 2, McCaffrey recorded 11 catches for 203 yards and three touchdowns on 15 targets while also averaging 29.6 yards on 26 kickoff returns over nine appearances. The 24-year-old should be back to full health in advance of the Commanders' offseason program.