McCaffrey started Monday's preseason game against the Bengals but finished without a target.

McCaffrey, Deebo Samuel and Jaylin Lane took the WR snaps on Jayden Daniels' lone drive -- a four-play TD march on four rushes. Reports from Washington beat writers suggest McCaffrey has made progress since a disappointing rookie season, and strong work in practice could put him in the mix for Week 1 snaps, especially if Terry McLaurin's contract situation impacts his availability (or September workload). Deebo Samuel is locked in for one starting job, but not much else is clear in Washington's WR room unless McLaurin comes back in a hurry.