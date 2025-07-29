Commanders coach Dan Quinn said Sunday that McCaffrey has made a "jump" from Year 1 to Year 2, Bryan Manning of Commanders Wire reports.

A 2024 third-round pick, McCaffrey got playing time in the slot early in his rookie season, but he didn't do much with the snaps and then saw his role decrease later in the year. He's back to compete for the No. 3 receiver role, this time up against Noah Brown, Jaylin Lane, Michael Gallup and K.J. Osborn. There's an opportunity for all of them to get extra first-team snaps this summer while Terry McLaurin (ankle/contract) remains unavailable to practice.