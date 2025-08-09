McCaffrey left Friday's 48-18 preseason loss against the Patriots due to an illness, JP Finlay of NBC Sports Washington reports.

McCaffrey tried to play through the illness and caught his only target for minus-1 yard but ultimately couldn't keep going. The Commanders' next exhibition game isn't until Monday, Aug. 18 against the Bengals, so McCaffrey will have additional time to recover. The 2024 third-rounder is battling for a bigger role in Washington's offense after finishing his rookie season with 18 catches (on 24 targets) for 168 yards across 17 regular-season games.