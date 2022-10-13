Butler (quadriceps) was ruled out for Thursday's game against the Bears, Zach Selby of the Commanders' official site reports.

Percy suffered a quad injury during Washington's Week 4 loss to the Cowboys, and he was sidelined during Sunday's loss to the Titans as well. The fourth-round rookie served a significant special-teams role over the first three weeks of the season, though he played just 16 defensive snaps over this span. Percy will now look to return during the Commanders' next game against Green Bay on Sunday, Oct. 23.