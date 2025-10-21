Chosen reverted to Washington's practice squad Monday, per the NFL's transaction log.

Chosen got his first chance of the campaign to log action on gameday this past Sunday versus Dallas and played 33 of 67 offensive snaps to rank fourth among Commanders wideouts. He caught all four of his targets for 36 yards, with the reception total leading all Washington players. Chosen's opportunity came as a result of Washington's wideout corps being depleted by injuries -- each of Terry McLaurin (quadriceps), Deebo Samuel (heel) and Noah Brown (groin, IR) was unable to play. Chosen's path to additional opportunity likely depends on when the team's injured wideouts are able to return.