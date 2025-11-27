McLaurin (quadriceps) was listed as full on Thursday's injury report.

McLaurin is seeking his first game action since Week 8 and just his second appearance since Week 3 due to a nagging quadriceps injury. With a full listing now under his belt, he appears set to return Sunday against the Broncos along with Noah Brown (groin/knee), the latter of whom will need to be activated from injured reserve by Saturday afternoon in order to have a chance to play this weekend.