McLaurin and the Commanders agreed to terms Monday on a three-year contract extension, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

McLaurin officially came off the active/PUP list Aug. 16, but he'd been sitting out practice and preseason action until such time as agreement was finally reached on a new contract. The soon-to-be 30-year-old wideout will now officially end his hold-in and suit up for on-field practices with Washington, with just under two weeks to go before the team's regular-season opener against the Giants on Sunday, Sept. 7. Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, McLaurin's new deal is a three-year, $96 million extension. Fantasy managers may still have trouble shaking lingering concerns about McLaurin having missed essentially all of training camp and the preseason, but he remains solidified as Jayden Daniels' clear No. 1 wideout in a passing game that appears primed to take another step forward with the star signal-caller entering Year 2, and Deebo Samuel upgrading the No. 2 receiver role.