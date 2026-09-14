McLaurin caught two of four targets for 14 yards against Philadelphia in a loss Sunday.

McLaurin surprisingly took a back seat to third-round rookie Antonio Williams (4-61-1 receiving line) and veteran Stefon Diggs (4-55-1) in the season opener. McLaurin had as many targets (four) as Williams but logged less than half as many as Diggs' nine. It's expected that McLaurin will serve as the Commanders' No. 1 wideout again this year, but with Diggs and Williams both new to the receiving corps, it remains to be seen how QB Jayden Daniels will adjust his distribution of targets. McLaurin will look for a more robust line in Week 2, when Washington will face the Cowboys, who gave up the most passing yards in the league last year.