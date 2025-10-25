McLaurin (quadriceps) will be active for Monday's game against the Chiefs.

McLaurin's return in Week 8 will end a four-game absence due to a quadriceps injury that he sustained against the Raiders in Week 3. He and fellow wideout Deebo Samuel (heel) were full participants in practice all week, and their return will boost a Commanders offense that will have Marcus Mariota serve as the starting quarterback in the absence of Jayden Daniels (hamstring). With McLaurin and Samuel back in the fold, there will be less targets to go around for the likes of Chris Moore, Jaylin Lane, Luke McCaffrey and Zach Ertz.