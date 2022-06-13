McLaurin doesn't intend to report to the Commanders' mandatory minicamp this week, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
According to Pete Hailey of NBC Sports Washington, head coach Ron Rivera said less than a week earlier that he expected McLaurin to be in attendance for minicamp, but the wide receiver instead plans to remain a spectator while he seeks a long-term contract extension. The 26-year-old, who is seeking a deal on par with the other elite receivers who have recently signed extensions, is entering the final year of his rookie deal in 2022 and will miss out on opportunities to take reps alongside new starting quarterback Carson Wentz while he remains off the field.
