McLaurin recorded one catch on two targets for 16 yards in Saturday's 23-21 preseason loss to the Panthers.

The Commanders' offense sputtered on their first two possessions, but McLaurin began the third drive with a 16-yard catch on a pass delivered by Carson Wentz. McLaurin is coming off a relatively disappointing 2021 season, but an upgrade at quarterback provides some optimism that he will be able to return to his 2020 form when he tallied 87 receptions for 1,118 yards across 15 games.