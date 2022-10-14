McLaurin brought in three of four targets for 41 yards in the Commanders' 12-7 win over the Bears on Thursday night. He also fumbled once but recovered.

The speedster recorded solid gains on each of his three catches while pacing the Commanders in receiving yards and sharing the lead in receptions. McLaurin was responsible for nearly half of Carson Wentz's 99 passing yards, and the fact he was able to muster even a serviceable line on such a meager night for the air attack is a testament to his talent and role in the passing game. McLaurin saw his touchdown-less streak extend to four games, however, a matter he'll aim to rectify at the expense of the Packers in a Week 7 home matchup on Sunday, Oct. 23.