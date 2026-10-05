Coach Dan Quinn said Monday that the Commanders continue to assess what McLaurin (hamstring) may be able to do at Wednesday's practice, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.

Washington added McLaurin to its Week 4 practice report Friday as limited due to a hamstring issue, which ultimately sidelined him for Sunday's loss to the Colts in London. Quinn said afterward that McLaurin "pushed to play" in that contest, but the team ended up exercising caution with the wide receiver, per Tashan Reed of The Washington Post. McLaurin thus seems to be the "day-to-day" category with his health concern, and Wednesday's injury report will unveil how much work, if any, he's able to handle.