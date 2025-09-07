Way is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Giants due to a back injury, Zach Selby of the Commanders' official site reports.

Way may have suffered the injury after hitting the ground back-first on a punt that was partially blocked by Abdul Carter. Way will undergo further testing to determine the severity of the injury, and it could impact his availability for the Commanders' next game against the Packers on Thursday, even if he returns late Sunday.