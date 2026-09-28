Lamb caught seven of eight targets for 112 yards in Sunday's 34-31 loss to the Ravens. He also caught a two-point conversion.

George Pickens led the Cowboys in targets with 11, but it was Lamb who paced the team in receiving yards while the two star wideouts each tied for the team lead in receptions. This was the first game in 2026 during which Lamb failed to score a TD, but he has produced back-to-back performances of over 100 yards. He'll take a 20-309-3 line on 25 targets into a Week 4 road trip to Houston.