Lamb has entered concussion protocol and been ruled out for the rest of Thursday's game against the Lions, Greg Auman of Fox Sports reports.

Lamb hit his head and shoulder hard after making a leaping attempt for a reception in the end zone early in the third quarter. He was briefly evaluated in the medical tent before heading to the locker room, and he was quickly ruled out from there. Prior to his exit, Lamb had six receptions (on eight targets) for 121 yards.