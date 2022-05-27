Tolbert is dealing with a hamstring injury at OTAs, Nick Eatman & Layten Praytor of the Cowboys' official site report.

Tolbert joins Michael Gallup (torn ACL) and James Washington (foot) on the sideline during the early portion of OTAs. The rookie third-round pick should have ample opportunities for practice reps once back on the field, but Dallas may also hesitate to rush him back from a hamstring strain. For now, the likes of Noah Brown, Simi Fehoko and T.J. Vasher will benefit from added work behind No. 1 wideout CeeDee Lamb.