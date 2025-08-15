Blue is no longer using a walking boot, but he has yet to participate in practice since suffering a bone bruise in his heel last week, Patrik Walker of DallasCowboys.com reports.

Without practice reps, it's unlikely the rookie running back with suit up for Saturday's preseason game with the Ravens, although the Cowboys won't make a determination on his status until doing pregame testing on his foot. Blue was making a good impression early in training camp, but until he gets back on the field it will be difficult for him to present a serious challenge to Javonte Williams' spot at the top of the depth chart.