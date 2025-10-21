The Cowboys activated Mingo (knee) from injured reserve Tuesday.

Though Mingo closed this past week as a full practice participant, the Cowboys chose not to activate him from IR ahead of Sunday's eventual 44-22 win over the Commanders. The wideout looks to be fully recovered from the PCL sprain of his right knee he sustained in an Aug. 16 preseason game, and with his 21-day evaluation window nearing its end, the Cowboys have now added him back to the 53-man roster. Mingo should be available for this Sunday's game in Denver, but it's not clear if the Cowboys will make him active for the contest with fellow wideouts CeeDee Lamb and KaVontae Turpin having recently returned from multi-game absences due to injury.