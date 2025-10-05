default-cbs-image
Murray (knee) is listed as active Sunday at the Jets, Nick Harris of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

Murray managed a knee issue during Week 5 prep, but three limited sessions was enough for him to be available on game day. With 30 tackles already under his belt this season, he's a lineup consideration in IDP leagues, even at the hyper-competitive linebacker position.

