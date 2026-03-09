Darnell Mooney: Released by Atlanta
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Falcons released Mooney on Monday.
The move has been expected, though earlier reports suggested it might not happen for a few more days. Mooney figures to draw interest from teams that miss out on the top free agents at wide receiver.
