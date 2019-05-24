David Rivers: Let go by Bucs
Rivers was waived by the Buccaneers on Friday, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.
Rivers was promoted from the practice squad for the final two games of the season, but did not record a tackle while exclusively playing special teams. The 24-year-old was let go to make room for the signing of Ndamukong Suh.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
What to know from rookie minicamps
How much can you take away from non-contact rookie minicamps? You make the call on some of...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Five underrated rookies for 2019
Jamey Eisenberg has five under-the-radar rookies who could make an impact in re-draft leagues...
-
14-team mock: Making sacrifices
In our latest non-PPR mock draft, Jamey Eisenberg breaks down the challenge of trying to fill...
-
Best Ball ADP Review
Heath Cummings takes a look at best-ball ADP since the NFL draft and comes up with some of...
-
Lindsay hungry to do it again
Phillip Lindsay went from an UDFA to being named to the Pro Bowl in 2018 -- and was a standout...