Rivers agreed to a deal with the Dolphins on Tuesday, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports.

Rivers spent the majority of his first two seasons in the league on the Buccaneers' practice squad, but did suit up for three games along the way. While the Dolphins will give him a look during training camp, he will presumably need to make an impression if he wants an opportunity to land on the team's 53-man roster.

