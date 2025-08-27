Dallas was released by the Cardinals on Tuesday, Darren Urban of the team's official website reports.

Dallas appeared in all three preseason games with Arizona, turning seven carries into 13 rushing yards and two catches into 11 yards through the air. The running back also compiled 129 yards on five kick returns, which is something he specialized in with Arizona in 2024, recording 459 yards and a score kick returns over 17 regular-season games. Dallas will likely find a new team in the near future.