Deontez Alexander: Exits Seatle
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
The Seahawks have waived Alexander, John Boyle of the team's official website reports.
Alexander has been a journeyman since going undrafted in 2018. He has yet to suit up on a team's 53-man roster during his tenure in the league.
