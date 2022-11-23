Jackson (hamstring) returned to practice Wednesday.
Jackson won't be listed on the weekly injury reports given his current status as a practice squad player. He could nonetheless be promoted and get snaps this Sunday in Jacksonville, if he proves himself healthy on the practice field this week. He caught one of two targets for 16 yards in his lone appearance for Baltimore, logging 11 snaps on offense in a 27-13 win over the Saints in Week 9. Jackson isn't likely to see more than two or three targets if he plays.