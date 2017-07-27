Street was waived by the Jets on Wednesday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

The move was made in order to make room on the roster for Lucky Whitehead, he had recently been controversially waived by the Cowboys. Street has bounced around the AFC this offseason, being on the roster of the Colts, Patriots, and Jets all within a month span. He will presumably clear waivers and look to land an opportunity with another team.

