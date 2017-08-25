Texans' Devin Street: Placed on IR
Street (undisclosed) was placed on injured reserve after clearing waivers Thursday.
Street was waived by Houston with an undisclosed injury on Wednesday. He'll now spend the remainder of the season on the team's IR, unless he reaches an injury settlement and is released.
