Texans' Devin Street: Claimed by Texans
Street was claimed by the Texans on Thursday, John McClain of The Houston Chronicle reports.
Street was waived by the Jets on Wednesday, opening the door for the Texans to snag him. The fourth-year wideout played in Indianapolis last season after spending the first-two years of his career in Dallas. He'll have a chance to earn one of the final wideout slots on Houston's roster.
More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Podcast: Over- and under-drafted!
An early look at Average Draft Position gives us an idea of who is being drafted too early...
-
Elliott slides in 10-team mock draft
Ezekiel Elliott's slide, albeit small, is one of the highlights in this mock draft from our...
-
12-team 0.5 PPR mock draft
There are times when it pays to wait for a specific position on Draft Day. And other times...
-
What to know for training camp
Chris Towers runs down all of the key storylines heading into the start of training camp for...
-
Podcast: 10-team strategies
We’re talking tight end tiers and reviewing our 10-team mock draft on Wednesday’s episode of...
-
West on the rise
Knee surgery ended Kenneth Dixon's season before it started, creating a two-headed tandem in...