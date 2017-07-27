Street was claimed by the Texans on Thursday, John McClain of The Houston Chronicle reports.

Street was waived by the Jets on Wednesday, opening the door for the Texans to snag him. The fourth-year wideout played in Indianapolis last season after spending the first-two years of his career in Dallas. He'll have a chance to earn one of the final wideout slots on Houston's roster.

More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
More NFL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories