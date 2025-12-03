Ingold (shoulder) was a limited participant at Wednesday's practice, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Ingold picked up this shoulder injury during this past Sunday's win over the Saints. He's considered day-to-day at this point, giving him a good chance to play this Sunday versus the Jets. Ingold has played 20.3 offensive snaps per game, rushing two times for nine yards and catching five passes (seven targets) for 36 yards.