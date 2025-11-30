Dolphins' Alec Ingold: Questionable to return Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Ingold is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Saints due to a stinger.
The fullback did not record a stat before exiting. Ingold has just two carries for nine yards and five catches for 36 yards on the year.
