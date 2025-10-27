The Dolphins estimated Davis (quadriceps) as a DNP on Monday's practice report, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Davis did not return to Sunday's game against the Falcons after sustaining a quadriceps injury on the Dolphins' first defensive series. Miami could be shorthanded at safety against Baltimore on Thursday if Davis and Ifeatu Melifonwu (hand) were unable to play, and their absences could thrust Elijah Campbell or rookie fifth-rounder Dante Trader into a starting role alongside Minkah Fitzpatrick. Davis' practice participation over the next two days will determine his chances of playing against the Ravens on Thursday.