Davis (quadriceps) did not participate in Tuesday's walkthrough practice, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Davis was also listed as a non-participant on Monday's estimated practice report. The starting safety was forced out of Miami's win over the Falcons in Week 8 during the team's first defensive series, and he now looks to be trending in the wrong direction for Thursday's matchup against Baltimore. Meanwhile, Ifeatu Melifonwu (hand) has been listed as "limited" on back-to-back practice reports.