Douglas brought in five of seven targets for 94 yards in the Dolphins' 27-13 loss to the Raiders on Sunday.

Douglas led the Dolphins in receptions and receiving yards while finishing second in targets in his NFL regular-season debut. The rookie third-round pick tied fellow wideout Malik Washington for a team-long 30-yard catch as well, and Douglas' immediate chemistry with quarterback Malik Willis combined with Miami's overall lack of playmakers outside of De'Von Achane bodes well for the first-year receiver's prospects moving forward.